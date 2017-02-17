Big Spring city, school to hold elections
At least one seat on the Big Spring city council and one on the school district board have garnered enough interest to hold elections so far. Friday was the last official day to file papers for candidates to have their names listed on the ballot for the May 6 municipal and school trustee elections.
