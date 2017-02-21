All-city choir set for Saturday

All-city choir set for Saturday

More than 100 Big Spring ISD elementary and middle school singers will perform for the public Saturday at the all-city choir concert. According to Elizabeth King, Marcy Elementary music teacher, the choir consisted of 100 elementary students - 25 students from each of the four district elementary schools - chosen through an audition process along with selected Big Spring Intermediate fifth and sixth grade choir students.

