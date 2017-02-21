All-city choir set for Saturday
More than 100 Big Spring ISD elementary and middle school singers will perform for the public Saturday at the all-city choir concert. According to Elizabeth King, Marcy Elementary music teacher, the choir consisted of 100 elementary students - 25 students from each of the four district elementary schools - chosen through an audition process along with selected Big Spring Intermediate fifth and sixth grade choir students.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
