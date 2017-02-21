21-year-old charged with murder
One man is dead and another is in custody after a Sunday shooting in the 1600 block of Sycamore. Pablo Saucedo-Estrada, 21, was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly shooting and killing Victor Saucedo, 41 at a local residence.
