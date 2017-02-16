16-year-old's performance thrills symphony audience
Cheers, applause, and a couple of standing ovations were response to the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra's "Winter Wonderland" concert held Saturday evening at the local Municipal Auditorium. The concert, under the guest conducting baton of Maestro John Giordano, began with Johannes Brahms' "Academic Festival."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC