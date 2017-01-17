West Texas man charged with his mother's death
A 32-year-old West Texas man has been charged with murder for the death of his mother three months ago. Police in Big Spring say the Oct. 22 death of 52-year-old Gloria Martinez at a home initially was reported to them as a suicide but a homicide investigation began because of "suspicious circumstances" related to the death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec 28
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec 22
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC