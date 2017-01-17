West Texas man charged with his mothe...

West Texas man charged with his mother's death

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A 32-year-old West Texas man has been charged with murder for the death of his mother three months ago. Police in Big Spring say the Oct. 22 death of 52-year-old Gloria Martinez at a home initially was reported to them as a suicide but a homicide investigation began because of "suspicious circumstances" related to the death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec 28 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec 22 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,116,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC