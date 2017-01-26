The running man
If you've seen a man with an American flag sticking out of his backpack running the streets of Big Spring recently, you have probably seen Britain's version of Forest Gump. Jim Plunkett-Cole, or Jim Gump as he goes by online, has made the the 2,500 mile trek on foot to get to Howard County, but he won't be here for long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec 28
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC