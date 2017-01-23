Silver Wings Ball takes flight
Dancing, live jazz, and a fun time was held at the annual Hangar 25 Silver Wings Ball Saturday night. Between 1942 and 1977, Big Spring was the site of Army and Air Force facilities that trained cadet pilots and bombardiers including Webb Air Force Base and the Big Spring Army Air Forces Bombardier School.
