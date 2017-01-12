Sales tax allocations up across the C...

Sales tax allocations up across the Crossroads

A glimmer of hope might be on the horizon as on average sales tax revenue reimbursements to cities in the Permian Basin and Crossroads area saw a slight increase over last year, according to figures released by the Texas Comptroller's Office. This slight uptick in sales tax collections breaks a downward trend over the past couple of years after the oil and gas industry in the area slowed down following a multi-year economic boom.

