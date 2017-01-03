Public hearing on proposed park is Tu...

Public hearing on proposed park is Tuesday

Public hearings on proposed zoning changes will highlight the Tuesday meeting of the Big Spring City Council, which will be gaveled to order at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers located at 307 E. Fourth St. The council will hold the second of two public hearings on plans to develop the area between the Hotel Settles and the Municipal Auditorium into a park which would be used for both public and private uses. Brint Ryan, owner of the Hotel Settles, presented his proposal for the development of a park to the council during its December meeting, and the idea was met with general approval from those in attendance.

