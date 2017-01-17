Plaintiffs in another case challengin...

Plaintiffs in another case challenging CFPB's constitutionality seek consolidation with PHH

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: JD Supra

The plaintiffs in State National Bank of Big Spring, Texas, et al. v. Lew, et al. want the D.C. federal district court to hold a status conference to determine how their case "can be most efficiently adjudicated" in light of the CFPB's petition to the D.C. Circuit for rehearing en banc in PHH .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec 28 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec 22 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,174 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC