Plaintiffs in another case challenging CFPB's constitutionality seek consolidation with PHH
The plaintiffs in State National Bank of Big Spring, Texas, et al. v. Lew, et al. want the D.C. federal district court to hold a status conference to determine how their case "can be most efficiently adjudicated" in light of the CFPB's petition to the D.C. Circuit for rehearing en banc in PHH .
