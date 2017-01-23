Minor train derailment occurred Sunday
Union Pacific crews have been cleaning up from a minor train derailment near the Birdwell Lane/I-20 overpass which occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to Union Pacific Spokesperson Jeff DeGraff, a train was heading into the Big Spring rail yard when eight rail cars derailed.
