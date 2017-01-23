Minor train derailment occurred Sunday

Minor train derailment occurred Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Union Pacific crews have been cleaning up from a minor train derailment near the Birdwell Lane/I-20 overpass which occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to Union Pacific Spokesperson Jeff DeGraff, a train was heading into the Big Spring rail yard when eight rail cars derailed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec 28 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC