Man jailed on charge of murdering mother
A death that was at first a suspected suicide has turned into an alleged case of matricide. Jason Luera, 32, of Big Spring was arrested and jailed Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the October 2016 death of his mother, Gloria Martinez, Big Spring police announced today.
