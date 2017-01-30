Local churches unite in worship
The energy flowing in the Big Spring City Auditorium Sunday evening was palpable during the sixth United NOW . "This is a biannual unity of churches and Christians coming together to do two things: to display unity and worship and pray in 50 minutes," explained Samuel Segundo, pastor of Family Faith Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC