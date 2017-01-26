John Giordano to return to direct Symphony

Guest conductor John Giordano will return to Big Spring to conduct the Big Spring Symphony's "Winter Wonderland" concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The program includes Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini," "Academic Festival Overture" by Brahms, the overture to "Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg" by Wagner, and Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy."

