John Giordano to return to direct Symphony
Guest conductor John Giordano will return to Big Spring to conduct the Big Spring Symphony's "Winter Wonderland" concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The program includes Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini," "Academic Festival Overture" by Brahms, the overture to "Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg" by Wagner, and Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec 28
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC