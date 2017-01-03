Grand jury indictments
A Big Spring man who allegedly caused the death of his ex-girlfriend's mother during a domestic dispute was one of 16 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury recently. Abel Lozano Torres, 28, was indicted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury which allegedly caused the death of Irma Lozano, 64, during an domestic dispute that occurred on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Wang
|997
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec 28
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec 22
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC