Grand jury indictments

A Big Spring man who allegedly caused the death of his ex-girlfriend's mother during a domestic dispute was one of 16 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury recently. Abel Lozano Torres, 28, was indicted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury which allegedly caused the death of Irma Lozano, 64, during an domestic dispute that occurred on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.