Final push for Man/Woman of Year nominations
The deadline if fast approaching to turn in nomination forms for the Big Big Spring Area Chamber's 2016 Man and Woman of the Year. "We are making a final push to get those forms in by the deadline on Monday," said Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
