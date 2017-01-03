Delek strikes deal with Alon Usa

Delek US Holdings and Alon USA jointly announced Tuesday the two had come to a definitive agreement which will allow Delek to acquire the rest of Alon's common stock it did not already own in an all-stock transition. The deal will combine the two companies into one larger oil/gas business finishing a process started in 2015 when it was announced Delek US had acquired 48 percent outstanding shares of Alon USA.

