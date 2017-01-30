Court reported to reject request of plaintiffs in another case...
According to a Law360 report, the D.C. federal district court has denied the request of the plaintiffs in State National Bank of Big Spring, Texas, et al. v. Lew, et al. to consolidate their case with PHH on appeal to the D.C. Circuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC