City council snatches low bid up
Big Spring city council members quickly snatched up a $78,000 bid from American Pavement Solutions for the city's street crack seal program on Tuesday night, which was a little less than half of what city officials thought they would have had to pay for the project. According to Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan, the next closest bid to the Greenbay, Wisconsin firm came in at $145,000 while a third bid priced the project at $300,000.
