City council approves 1st reading to rezone two properties

The Big Spring City Council approved in their first reading to rezone a 16.52 acre property located off of Farm Road 700 about 200 feet northwest of the intersection of FM 700 and Baylor Boulevard from light commercial to heavy commerical. The property is owned by James Massingill of M&M Construction.

