BSPD investigates apparent suicide at H-E-B parking lot
Preliminary results released by the Big Spring Police Department indicates a person apparently committed suicide by gun while sitting in a vehicle at the H-E-B parking lot around noon Tuesday. "Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to HEB in reference to a person who had threatened to end his own life," a BSPD release stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|50 min
|Wang
|1,014
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec 28
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec 22
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC