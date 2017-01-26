Boy Scouts to collect canned food Sat...

Boy Scouts to collect canned food Saturday

1 hr ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The Big Spring Boy Scouts of the Buffalo Trail are heading into 2017 making sure that everyone has food on their plate. This Saturday, the local group will be attempting to hit their goal of raising 15,000 pounds of food for West Texas Food Bank at the Big Spring H-E-B.

Big Spring, TX

