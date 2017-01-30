Boy Scout food drive a success

Boy Scout food drive a success

Isaiah 58, a local food distribution charitable organization, as well as the West Texas Food Bank, got an influx of food this weekend from some local youngsters. "We're out here today in front of of H-E-B raising food for the West Texas Food Bank and Isaiah 58," said Zackary Mullins, district executive of the Lone Star District of the Buffalo Trail Council for the Boy Scouts.

