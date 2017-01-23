Big Spring Refinery donates $71,489 and change to United Way campaign
Alon USA Big Spring Refinery officials donated $71,489.86 to the United Way 2016 campaign. The donation was $10,000 more than expected said Meghan F. Bias, the new executive director of the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, "This shows what community support can do not only for the United Way but for the community as a whole," she said.
