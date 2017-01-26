Big Spring inmate returned back to custody
An inmate who walked away from the Federal Prison Camp in Big Spring over the weekend has been returned to custody, officials said this morning. Inmate Robert Taylor was discovered missing from the facility shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Chris M. Willoughby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC