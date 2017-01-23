Back to the farm

Back to the farm

A small section of property within the city limits has been zoned for agriculture use, but residents aren't likely to see a bunch of cows or horses grazing there anytime soon. During their Tuesday meeting, the Big Spring City Council gave final approval to a rezoning request from property owner Ann Sanders to change the designation of nine acres along Wasson Road from Single Family 2 to Agriculture.

