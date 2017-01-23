Back to the farm
A small section of property within the city limits has been zoned for agriculture use, but residents aren't likely to see a bunch of cows or horses grazing there anytime soon. During their Tuesday meeting, the Big Spring City Council gave final approval to a rezoning request from property owner Ann Sanders to change the designation of nine acres along Wasson Road from Single Family 2 to Agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec 28
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC