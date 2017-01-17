A-F rating gets failing marks from BS...

A-F rating gets failing marks from BSISD trustees

The Big Spring ISD board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution calling for the repeal of the Texas Education Agency's proposed A-F rating system Thursday night during their regular meeting. Frustration over the new rating system, which is to take effect August 2018 for the 2017-2018 school year, was evident from several trustees and educators president during the meeting.

