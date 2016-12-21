Suspect wounded after exchanging gunf...

Suspect wounded after exchanging gunfire with police

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

A person accused of firing at police and leading them on a high-speed chase was wounded by law enforcement officials near Big Spring High School Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, whose name has not been released, first exchanged gunfire with police in the 800 block of Gregg Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec 22 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Roger Van Grisham (May '16) May '16 Jennifer 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,900

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC