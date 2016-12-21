Suspect wounded after exchanging gunfire with police
A person accused of firing at police and leading them on a high-speed chase was wounded by law enforcement officials near Big Spring High School Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, whose name has not been released, first exchanged gunfire with police in the 800 block of Gregg Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
