Oh Christmas tree, what to do with thee?

Oh Christmas tree, what to do with thee?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Now Christmas is over, it's time to think about what to do with the live Christmas tree. Starting Tuesday, you can take your live trees to the city-county landfill, and staff at the landfill will take them off your hands for no charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec 22 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Roger Van Grisham (May '16) May '16 Jennifer 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,108

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC