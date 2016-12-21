Oh Christmas tree, what to do with thee?
Now Christmas is over, it's time to think about what to do with the live Christmas tree. Starting Tuesday, you can take your live trees to the city-county landfill, and staff at the landfill will take them off your hands for no charge.
