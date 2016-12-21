Local children's author, Moates, to hold book signing tonight at Gale's Bakery
A local artist is making sure imagination doesn't stop when children head home for their winter break this Christmas holiday. Tonight at Gale's Bakery, artist and children's author Sheree Moates will be holding a book signing party for her brand new book "Imagination, Where are You?" complete with guest appearances, cookies, and lots of imagination.
