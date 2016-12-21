Living Nativity returns Friday
The 29th annual "Live" Drive-Through Nativity returns Friday night and is expected to draw thousands to Big Spring as the large display tells the life of the Biblical Jesus Christ from his birth to his death and resurrection through individual scenes. The Living Nativity is free to the public, but donations help to support the program.
