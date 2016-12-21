Identity of suspect in Tuesday's shoo...

Identity of suspect in Tuesday's shooting incident has been released

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

DPS officials have confirmed to the Herald that the identity of the suspect in Tuesday's shooting is Raul Ojinaga Reyes, 60, of Big Spring. Reyes was shot by police after he fired on officers following a high speed pursuit which ended at the corner of 10th St. and Owens behind Big Spring High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Wed Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec 22 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,141

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC