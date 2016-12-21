Identity of suspect in Tuesday's shooting incident has been released
DPS officials have confirmed to the Herald that the identity of the suspect in Tuesday's shooting is Raul Ojinaga Reyes, 60, of Big Spring. Reyes was shot by police after he fired on officers following a high speed pursuit which ended at the corner of 10th St. and Owens behind Big Spring High School.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec 22
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
