Historic spring now closed to public while under renovation
Big Spring's namesake will be closed to the public for the next few months while renovations take place, say city officials. The Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau have contracted with Kelly Cook and KDC Associates to completely renovate and beautify the historic spring, located in Comanche Trail Park.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|May '16
|Jennifer
|2
