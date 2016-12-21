Have farm, will sale

Have farm, will sale

In the market to buy 240 acres of Martin County farmland? If so, Howard College has a deal for you. During their final meeting of the year Monday, HC trustees voted to place a "for sale" sign on little-used college -owned acreage in Martin County.

