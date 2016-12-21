Festival of Lights opens Thursday

Saturday Dec 10

Christmas lights are already popping up all over Howard County, but the Big Show is scheduled to start later this week. The Comanche Trail Park Festival of Lights will light up the night in Big Spring starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and running through the end of the year.

