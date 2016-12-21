Festival of Lights opens Thursday
Christmas lights are already popping up all over Howard County, but the Big Show is scheduled to start later this week. The Comanche Trail Park Festival of Lights will light up the night in Big Spring starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and running through the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|May '16
|Jennifer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC