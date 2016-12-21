Deadline for Man/Woman of Year application nearing
Only two weeks are left to turn in a nomination form for the Big Spring Area Chamber 2016 Man and Woman of the Year. "We are looking for people who are consistently contributing to our community - doing things behind the scenes - not for recognition or even a pat on the back but to make our community a better place to live," explained Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec 22
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|May '16
|Jennifer
|2
