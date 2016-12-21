County commissioners loan space, not office, to new congressman-elect

Congressman-elect Jodey Arrington, while not granted a permanent office in the Howard County Courthouse, will be welcome to use an open conference room while in the area, Howard County commissioners decided on Monday afternoon. After announcing last week that Arrington will be closing District 19's Big Spring office in favor of investing in people to travel throughout the district, Arrington's new chief of staff Russell Thomasson reached out to Judge Kathryn Wiseman to inquire about finding space to work in the courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.