Commissioners to meet Monday
Big Spring's new U.S. Congressman won't have a permanent office in Big Spring anymore, but he might have permanent office space. During their Monday meeting Howard County commissioners will discuss providing an office at the county courthouse for Congressman-elect Jodey Arrington's staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|May '16
|Jennifer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC