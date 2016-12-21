Busy holiday weekend
This past weekend was chalked full of events from the Big Spring Herald Christmas parade to HEB's Feast of Sharing. Even our four-footed friends were not missed as the Big Spring Boy Scouts held their annual Operation Santa Paws food, toy, and blanket drive for the Happy Days Humane Society.
