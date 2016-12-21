BSISD board approves purchase of 345 iPads for classroom use
Big Spring trustees approved the purchase of 345 iPads and cases to be used in the classroom setting Thursday night when they met for their monthly meeting. The cost for the technology will run $170,173, according to Susan Bryant, Big Spring ISD Chief Financial Officer.
