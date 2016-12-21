Big Spring Symphony to hold concert Sat.
The Big Spring Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Dr. Keith Graumann, will perform a special holiday program Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium. The Big Spring High School Meistersingers will join the concert, singing such songs as Carol of the Bells and other seasonal favorites.
