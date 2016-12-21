Big Spring names new football coach/a...

Big Spring names new football coach/athletic director

Wednesday Dec 21

Mitch McLemore, who led Junction High School to the playoffs the past three seasons, was introduced as the new head football coach and athletic director at Big Spring High School Wednesday afternoon.

