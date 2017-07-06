One of three hog-tied, endangered Key...

One of three hog-tied, endangered Key deer is euthanized

One of three endangered Key deer captured over the weekend by two mainland men had to be euthanized Thursday morning due to a broken leg. The three deer, two doe and a buck, were allegedly caught and hog-tied with twine by Erik Damas Acosta, 18, of Miami Gardens and Tumani Anthony Younge, 23, of Tamarac in Broward County early July 2 on Big Pine Key.

