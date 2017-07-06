One of three hog-tied, endangered Key deer is euthanized
One of three endangered Key deer captured over the weekend by two mainland men had to be euthanized Thursday morning due to a broken leg. The three deer, two doe and a buck, were allegedly caught and hog-tied with twine by Erik Damas Acosta, 18, of Miami Gardens and Tumani Anthony Younge, 23, of Tamarac in Broward County early July 2 on Big Pine Key.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|9
|Key Colony Beach Music Thread
|Jun '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC