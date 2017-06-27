Traffic delays spur new push for possible U.S. 1 toll
A U.S. 1 toll booth at Lower Matecumbe Key is removed in 1954. Local governments now are seeking a new effort to see if the Florida Keys highway can assess tolls again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Key Colony Beach Music Thread
|Jun 1
|Musikologist
|1
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC