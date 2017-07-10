Planned Lower Keys retail projects face scrutiny
Backers of two proposed major commercial developments in the Lower Keys - a Publix store on Big Pine Key and the Walmart Plaza on Rockland Key - apparently have some work to do. A plan for a Publix store of 47,513 square feet has been forwarded to Monroe County planners for a 7.66-acre site off the south side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 30.2 on Big Pine.
