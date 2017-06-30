Now-closed Big Pine institutions face differing future
One former Big Pine Key landmark could be headed toward a new future while another seems to be facing its end. Bulldozers may soon level the former ReStore operated for 13 years by Habitat for Humanity of the Lower Keys as its fund-raising thrift shop at mile marker 30. If approved by Monroe County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, county staff will begin the search for a company to demolish the deteriorating two-story, 12,000-square-foot concrete building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|9
|Key Colony Beach Music Thread
|Jun '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC