Now-closed Big Pine institutions face differing future

One former Big Pine Key landmark could be headed toward a new future while another seems to be facing its end. Bulldozers may soon level the former ReStore operated for 13 years by Habitat for Humanity of the Lower Keys as its fund-raising thrift shop at mile marker 30. If approved by Monroe County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, county staff will begin the search for a company to demolish the deteriorating two-story, 12,000-square-foot concrete building.

