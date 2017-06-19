Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy questi...

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy questions man's immigration status before calling Border Patrol

Tuesday Jun 6

Nelson Duarte, a 54-year-old Argentine cook who has been living in this country for 16 years, was on his way to work when Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy David Lariz stopped him on Truman Avenue for blocking an intersection at a light change. Marcos Antonio Huete, 31, was on his bicycle in Key West when he was reportedly hit by a pickup truck on his way to work.

