Man killed in Big Pine fire identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the 71-year-old Big Pine Key man killed in a house fire on May 11 as Barry Michael Brown, formerly of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Deputies and firefighters responded to the 9 p.m. fire at 31096 Avenue B and found Brown inside, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

