House squatter answers door naked; wrestles with deputies
Authorities say a Louisiana woman living illegally in a vacant home in Florida answered the door naked when a sheriff's deputy stopped by to investigate. Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin says a real estate agent called to report that someone was staying at the home on Big Pine Key without the owner's permission.
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Key Colony Beach Music Thread
|Jun 1
|Musikologist
|1
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May 12
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May 10
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Apr '17
|Kentucky Mark
|1
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
