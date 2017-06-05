House squatter answers door naked; wr...

House squatter answers door naked; wrestles with deputies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Miami Herald

Authorities say a Louisiana woman living illegally in a vacant home in Florida answered the door naked when a sheriff's deputy stopped by to investigate. Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin says a real estate agent called to report that someone was staying at the home on Big Pine Key without the owner's permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09) Jun 2 Anonymous 9
Key Colony Beach Music Thread Jun 1 Musikologist 1
Gay sex meet (Jul '13) May 12 Bottom Slut 14
The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14) May 10 ajording 3
Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08) Apr '17 cbrett1310 49
Numbers of Key West male strip club Apr '17 Kentucky Mark 1
Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters Apr '17 Mimi53 1
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC