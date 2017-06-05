Head-on crash on Shark Key Bridge sends two to hospital
A head-on crash Monday morning on the Shark Key Bridge in the Lower Keys sent two drivers to the hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Jamie Fuhrmann, 25, of Ramrod Key was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry northbound near mile marker 11.5 on U.S. 1 about 11 a.m. when the sedan swerved to the left, crossed the double yellow lines and smashed into a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Emily Strole, 28, of Big Pine Key, police said.
